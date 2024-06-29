The JPB Environmental Health Fellowship Program

Established in 2014, The JPB Environmental Health Fellowship was developed in response to the urgent need for a new interdisciplinary group of young environmental health leaders. The Fellowship aims to advance the careers of junior faculty from institutions across the U.S. whose research examines the influence of both the social and environmental determinants of health in under-resourced communities. Unique to the program is the inclusion of senior research scientists who are engaged in research, policy and practice at various federal agencies. This shared partnership among academic and agency Fellows serves as a catalyst for innovative research that responds to the health challenges in the communities they serve.