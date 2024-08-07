Health for every human.
Harvard Chan School seeks to build a world where everyone can thrive.
Dignity for every human.
Justice for every human.
Research with real-world impact
Our faculty and students work together to uncover the drivers of health, disease, and inequity — and develop powerful solutions.
Meet our community of changemakers
A student experience to match your goals.
Truly global community
Join a powerful network of 16,000+ alumni, including global leaders in health policy, practice, and advocacy at the highest levels.
Programs on campus, online, and in the field
Choose from 35 degree programs and over 150 executive education classes to fit your schedule. Apply your learning in the field with hands-on research and practicum opportunities in dozens of countries.
Accessible faculty and dedicated mentors
Learn from world-class scientists and practitioners, including nearly 500 faculty and more than 100 research scientists. Find mentors who will support you, challenge you, and open doors for you in every field of study.